Wow... massive tree just ripped and fell on the ground at Botanic Gardens. Hope everyone is ok... pic.twitter.com/VT6XolmGdS — @RaveRepublic

One person is dead after an accident at a Canada 150 event in the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday, according to the High Commission of Canada.

Channel NewsAsia reported on its website that a "massive Tembusu tree toppled at the Singapore Botanic Gardens." It said five people had been taken to hospital with injuries and that one had died.

Earlier the high commission announced that a scheduled concert and movie to celebrate Canada 150 had been cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Canada 150 concert and movie have been cancelled. Thank you for your understanding. — @CanHCSingapore

Later, it posted that it was "deeply saddened to learn that one of those injured during the tragic accident today at the Singapore Botanic Gardens has passed away."

"We wish to extend our sincere, heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased and to those injured. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."