Two Canadians are among 10 foreigners charged in Cambodia with producing pornographic pictures, after they were arrested at a party in Siem Reap where they were dancing and rolling around on the floor with clothes on.

According to a media release by Cambodian national police, the two Canadian nationals facing charges are Kazoleas Edensaran, 20, and Jessica Drolet, 25.

Police said they raided a rented villa near the country's famed Angkor Wat temple complex on Thursday where the foreigners were taking part in what organizers billed as a pub crawl and found people "dancing pornographically." While almost 90 foreigners were detained, all but 10 — the alleged organizers of the event — were released.

The others arrested include five British nationals, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one from the Netherlands. The statement on the arrests posted on the National Police website Sunday included photos showing clothed young adults rolling around together on a dance floor.

In this photo dated Jan. 27, 2018, the 10 foreigners stand after they were arrested for 'dancing pornographically' at a party in Siem Reap. (Cambodian National Police via AP)

The prosecutor of the Siem Reap provincial court, Samrith Sokhon, told The Associated Press by phone that those charged face up to a year in prison if convicted.

He said, after producing the photos, the foreigners shared them on social media.

'Contrary to Cambodia's traditions'

"Any people producing pornography is contrary to Cambodia's traditions," he said.

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed it's aware of the arrests.

"Consular services are being provided to the Canadian citizens who have been detained in Cambodia. Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information," the department said in a statement.

"To protect the privacy of the individuals concerned, further details on this case cannot be released," it said.

The United Kingdom's Foreign Office also confirmed it was in contact with the British nationals in Cambodia.

"We are assisting five British men arrested in Cambodia and are providing support to their families," the office said in an emailed response to AP.

​