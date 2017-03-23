British police say they believe the attacker who killed three people including a police officer outside Parliament on Wednesday acted alone and was "inspired by international terrorism."

About 40 people were also injured, some critically.

Britain's Parliament this morning observed a minute of silence to mourn the victims. Prime Minister Theresa May will address Parliament at 6:30 a.m. ET. She earlier condemned the "sick and depraved terrorist attack."

Flags at Parliament have been lowered to half-mast.

Tributes near #Westminster .. a makeshift memorial begins to grow #CBC pic.twitter.com/8xPebXtDwz — @NahlahAyed

Since the attack, police have raided six addresses, including in London and Birmingham, which have resulted in seven arrests in total.

Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner with the Metropolitan Police, said that police are not ready to publicly identify the attacker and they are continuing to investigate "his motivation, his preparation and his associates."

The raids come after the attacker drove an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing the vehicle into the gates of Parliament on Wednesday. He scaled the fences and later fatally stabbed a policeman before being gunned down by officers.

While there is an increased police presence on Thursday, Rowley said there was no credible information of further threats.

Mark Rowley, acting deputy commissioner and head of counterterrorism for British Metropolitan Police, said there were no known immediate threats in the wake of Wednesday's attack, but that authorities are being vigilant. (Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)

Details emerging about victims

The policeman has been identified as Keith Palmer, 48.

Rowley said that 29 people had been treated in hospital and a further seven are in critical condition.

British PM calls London attack 'sick and depraved'

Police were not to ready to publicly name the other two deceased until notification of next of kin, with at least one of the victims not from Britain. Those victims were identified as a woman in her 40s, and a man in his 50s.

BBC reported that in addition to Britons, the injured included people from France, Romania and South Korea.

Romanian officials say the woman who plunged into the River Thames was a Romanian tourist in London to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ionut Valcu said Thursday that the woman fell into the Thames. It wasn't clear if she jumped or was thrown into the water by the SUV.

Romanian Ambassador Dan Mihalache told Realitatea TV late Wednesday that the woman sustained serious head injuries and has badly damaged lungs. Her boyfriend suffered a foot fracture. The pair haven't been named.

Mihalache said: "They were tourists, unfortunately they were unlucky. They had come to celebrate his birthday." He said the pair planned to wed.

Here is how the attack on Wednesday unfolded:

