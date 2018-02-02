A man who drove into worshippers near a London mosque, killing one man and injuring a dozen other people, was sentenced Friday to at least 43 years in prison for what a judge called a crime driven by "malevolent hatred."

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said Darren Osborne's mind had been "poisoned" by far-right ideas, and he had shown no signs of remorse.

"Your mindset became one of malevolent hatred," the judge said in Woolwich Crown Court. "This was a terrorist attack. You intended to kill."

She sentenced 48-year-old Osborne on Friday to life with no chance of parole for 43 years, a day after he had been convicted of murder and attempted murder for the June 2017 attack in London's Finsbury Park neighbourhood.

"You attempted to kill at least a dozen people and succeeded in taking the life of a peaceful man you knew nothing about and had never met," the judge said.

Prosecutors said Osborne was motivated by a hatred of Muslims and been radicalized by far-right and Islamophobic propaganda he found online.

"You had not been radicalized over a long period of time but your rapid decline into irrational hatred of all Muslims turned you into a danger to the public," she added. "You will pose a significant risk to members of the public … for a very long time, perhaps for the rest of your life."

Makram Ali, 51, was killed and 12 people were injured when Osborne drove a rented van into people leaving evening prayers during Ramadan.

Judge slams 'pathetic' Osborne claim

The judge told Osborne that the slain man had "lived his life without enemies — until, unknowingly, he met you."

Osborne had denied guilt and claimed another man, named Dave, was driving the van when it struck the crowd.

The judge said jurors "saw through your pathetic last-ditch attempt to deceive them by blaming someone else for your crimes."

The deadly incident came weeks after the deadly Manchester Arena and London Bridge attacks carried out by Islamic radicals.

The daughter of Makram Ali, seen here in an undated photo, gave emotional testimony Friday as sentencing was handed down. (London Metropolitan Police)

Bystanders who witnessed the van striking pedestrians caught and restrained Osborne until police arrived. In her sentencing remarks, the judge praised Mohammed Mahmoud, imam of the local mosque, for intervening to stop them from hurting him.

"This was a demonstration of true leadership," she said, adding: "He chose to respond to evil with good."

Ali left a wife and six children. Members of his family watched from the public gallery as the sentence was handed down.

His daughter Ruzina Akhtar said in a statement that "his life was taken in a cruel way by a very narrow-minded, heartless being."

"But we will choose to remember our father with happier thoughts," she said outside court.

"He will never be forgotten, he will always stay in our hearts. His laughter will echo the walls of our home, his smile will be reflected in our eyes, his memories will be alive in our conversations."