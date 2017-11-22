Britain's treasury chief has outlined cautious spending plans to a nation bracing for the shock of Britain's departure from the European Union amid a steady worsening in economic forecasts.

Philip Hammond revealed Wednesday a deteriorating outlook, as a slowing economy and stubborn deficit mean there is little money to increase public spending in the face of demands from teachers, firefighters and the military. Adding to the pressure is the government's need to preserve state coffers for potential Brexit turmoil.

Hammond offered the equivalent of $6.6 billion Cdn over two years to prepare for Brexit, and some relief for first-time homebuyers, but otherwise sidestepped eye-popping initiatives.

"We are at a turning point in our history," Hammond told the House of Commons. "And we resolve to look forwards, not backwards. To build on the strengths of the British economy."

Prime Minister Theresa May departs 10 Downing Street ahead of the budget presentation Wednesday, near the end of a dismal year. (Andy Rain/EPA-EFE)

Hammond had been under pressure to appear upbeat about the economy's prospects after Brexit. Prime Minister Theresa May's weakened government was hoping for excitement without controversy – particularly since anything too revolutionary might get voted down.

He tried to paint an optimistic vision of a "global Britain" that would embrace the technological revolution and capitalize on the opportunities presented by leaving the EU. He promised an approach that would be "balanced" amid pleas to end austerity.

Though Hammond did his best to sound cheerful, the section of the speech that he described as "economicky" revealed the painful truth. The economy is slowing.

The independent Office of Budget Responsibility now expects to see economic grow of 1.5 per cent in 2017, 1.4 per cent in 2018, and 1.3 in both 2019 and 2020, before picking back up to 1.5, and finally 1.6 per cent in 2022.

By contrast, the neighbouring eurozone is booming, with annual growth of about 2.5 per cent at last count.

At the same time, British public finances are weakening. Public borrowing rose more than expected in October, driven by higher borrowing costs. Borrowing is at a similar level to that before the 2007-2008 financial crisis, the House of Commons said.

Protesters mimic May ahead of the budget presentation. (Andy Rain/EPA-EFE)

Public-sector net debt now totals 87.2 per cent of gross domestic product, compared with less than 40 per cent in 2007, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.

The Office of Budget Responsibility has warned that it will also cut its forecast for productivity over the next five years. That is expected to mean lower tax revenues for the state, and make it harder for Hammond to ease austerity and boost public sector pay.

"Regrettably our productivity performance continues to disappoint," said Hammond.

As a result, $4.2 billion Cdn will go into an investment fund in hopes of spurring productivity. Elsewhere, there was a pledge to build 300,000 new homes per year by the mid-2020s, and $854 million earmarked for technological initiatives like artificial intelligence and 5G wireless networks.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was quick to challenge the budget.

"Our country is marked by growing inequality and injustice. We were promised, with lots of hype, a revolutionary budget," he said.

"The reality is nothing has changed. People were looking for help from this budget and they've been let down, let down by a government that like the economy they've presided over is weak and unstable and in need of urgent change."