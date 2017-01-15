Security authorities said Sunday they have regained control of two Brazilian prisons where rioting inmates killed at least 27 people — the latest in a string of prison disturbances across the country in which more than 100 people have died within two weeks.

State security officials said fighting between rival gangs broke out Saturday at the adjacent Alcacuz and Rogerio Coutinho lockups near the city of Natal in the Rio Grande do Norte state.

Extreme overcrowding

State security chief Caio Cesar Bezerra said police decided to wait until dawn on Sunday before entering the prisons to prevent the situation from worsening.

"This way we guaranteed a calm intervention, a pacific intervention without resistance from the inmates," Bezerra said.

This Jan. 18, 2016, photo attained by the Associated Press shows prisoners, some on the floor, in a crowded cell at the Instituto Penal Placido de Sa Carvalho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The country's prisons have seen outbreaks of extreme violence amid massive overcrowding. (The Associated Press)

President Michel Temer expressed concern over the rebellion Sunday through his official Twitter page, saying he had been following the situation closely.

Acompanho, desde ontem, a situação da rebelião no Rio Grande do Norte — @MichelTemer

Like many prisons across the country, Alcacuz is overcrowded, with more than 1,000 inmates crammed into a facility meant for 620.

Deadly wave of riots, gang fighting

The recent outbreak of prison violence began on Jan. 1-2, when 56 inmates were killed in the northern state of Amazonas. Authorities said the Family of the North gang targeted members of Brazil's most powerful criminal gang, First Command, in a clash over control of drug-trafficking routes in northern states. Many of the dead were beheaded and dismembered. Four others died at a smaller prison.

Then on Jan. 6, in the neighbouring state of Roraima, 33 prisoners were killed, many with their hearts and intestines ripped out.

Naked inmates stand in line while surrounded by police after a riot at the Alcacuz prison in Nisia Floresta, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Security authorities said Sunday they have regained control of two Brazilian prisons after several inmates were killed during a riot, the latest in a string of prison disturbances across the country. (Frankie Marcone/Futura Press via Associated Press)

Experts say First Command is exploiting overcrowding and squalid conditions in the penitentiaries to expand its reach across the national prison system.

Meanwhile, the prison chief for the southern state of Parana, Luiz Alberto Cartaxo, told Brazil's Globonews network that 21 inmates escaped from the Piraquara prison there on Sunday after using explosives to break through the prison wall. He said two other inmates died in a confrontation with police while trying to flee.