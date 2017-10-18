Joshua Boyle, the Canadian who was rescued with his family last week by Pakistani troops and is now in Ontario with his family, says his wife had to be rushed to hospital and remains there.

Boyle told The Associated Press in an email that Caitlan Coleman was admitted Monday. His email did not specify why she was taken to hospital.

"My first concern has to be the health of my wife and children," Boyle wrote.

He also declined to offer any details about his wife's condition following an inquiry from The Canadian Press.

"We really just need the world to have some patience and compassion, some propriety and decorum," he wrote in an email. "Please, give it a couple days."

Boyle, his American wife and their three children were rescued last Wednesday, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan on a backpacking trip. Coleman was pregnant with their first child when she and her husband were captured while hiking in Afghanistan.

Joshua Boyle said after landing at Toronto's airport on Friday that the Taliban-linked Haqqani network killed an infant daughter and raped his wife during the years they were held. Later, Boyle and the family settled in his parents' home in Smiths Falls, Ont.

In a prior email exchange with AP, Boyle did not respond to a question about the fourth child but later told CBC News that it was a forced abortion. The Taliban said in a statement it was a miscarriage.

On Monday, Boyle told AP that he and his wife decided to have children even while held captive because they always planned to have a big family and decided, "Hey, let's make the best of this and at least go home with a larger start on our dream family.

"We're sitting as hostages with a lot of time on our hands," Boyle told AP. "We always wanted as many as possible, and we didn't want to waste time. Cait's in her 30s, the clock is ticking."

Boyle said their three children are now four, two and "somewhere around six months."

"Honestly we've always planned to have a family of five, 10, 12 children ... We're Irish, haha," he wrote in the email.

The parents of Caitlan Coleman have said they are elated she is free, but also angry at their son-in law for taking their daughter to Afghanistan.

"Taking your pregnant wife to a very dangerous place, to me, and the kind of person I am, is unconscionable," Jim Coleman told ABC News.