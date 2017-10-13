Freed after years of captivity in Afghanistan, Canadian Joshua Boyle and his family have left Pakistan and are expected to land at London's Heathrow Airport on Friday, according to the BBC.

They left Islamabad earlier in the day and are expected to arrive in London shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time. It is not known if they will remain in the U.K. or board a second flight.

Pakistani officials confirmed the family had left the country.

Boyle and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, were abducted five years ago while travelling in Afghanistan and were being held by the Haqqani network. Coleman was pregnant when they were captured. She gave birth to three children — two boys and a girl — while in captivity.

Prior to the ordeal, they had been living in Perth-Andover, N.B.

Pakistan said Thursday it had rescued the family after the captors moved them across the border from Afghanistan.

Boyle's parents, who live in Smiths Falls, Ont., said Thursday evening their son and his family intend to come to Canada.

Patrick Boyle said the family was safe "but exhausted."

Boyle's mother told CBC News the family is probably still facing "really tough times."

"They kept themselves strong for so long, for each other and for the kids," Linda Boyle said. "I think it's going to catch up with them, and they're probably going to have some real crashes, I expect, but we're here for them."

'Horrible ordeal'

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has met with Joshua Boyle's parents in the past, said Thursday they had endured an "absolutely horrible ordeal."

Freeland refused to describe the circumstances of the release, citing security reasons, but said Canada had been working with the U.S., Pakistan and Afghanistan, whom she thanked.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking in Mexico City, thanked U.S. and Pakistani officials for their efforts in freeing Boyle and his wife and children.

"We're pleased that the ordeal they've been through over these past years has finally come to an end," Trudeau said Thursday night during a news conference.