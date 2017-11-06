The bodies of five Argentine men killed in a truck attack in New York City last week arrived at their hometown of Rosario on Monday.

A police escort accompanied the bodies of the men as they were transported from Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport in a motorcade about 180 kilometres to Rosario, Argentina's third-largest city.

Other officers on horseback saluted as the cars carrying the victims passed through the streets of Buenos Aires early in the morning. The motorcade reached a funeral home in Rosario several hours later.

The victims are Hernan Ferruchi, 48, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, 49, Diego Enrique Angelini, 48, Hernan Diego Mendoza, 48, and Ariel Erlij, 48.

The five, who were businessmen or architects, were among eight people killed in the truck attack as they rode bicycles on a pedestrian path in lower Manhattan along the Hudson River on Oct. 31. The Argentines were part of a group of 10 friends who had travelled to New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation.

A group of friends from Argentina posed for this picture before departing for an anniversary trip to New York City and Boston. The men were cycling along a Manhattan bike path when they were plowed down by a pickup truck. Those who died, circled in yellow, include, left to right, Hernán Ferruchi, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij, Diego Mendoza and Diego Angelini. (Facebook)

"These were known people in our city who were joined by a strong affection bond, which is highly valued by our community," said Gustavo Zignago, a Rosario official.

"The idea is to be with them until the very end and to give them the best farewell."

Macri, De Blasio lay flowers

Meanwhile, Argentine President Maurico Macri, in New York on a previously planned trip to meet with investors and business executives, visited a site along the truck's path in a small ceremony.

"We lament that we have to meet under these circumstances, but I am happy that this gives us the chance to reinforce the love and the work we do altogether," said Macri.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, stood by his side and paid tribute by placing white flowers at the path.

Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada, also placed white flowers at the site and hugged Guillermo Banchini, an Argentine who survived the attack, and Mariana Dagatti, the wife of Argentine attack survivor Martin Marro.

Mariana Dagatti, wife of Argentine attack survivor Martin Marro, is embraced by Juliana Awada, spouse of Argentina's president, as Mauricio Macri, right, and attack survivor Guillermo Banchini look on. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Macri stressed the importance of nations co-ordinating better their fight against terrorism.

"We have to understand that this permanent aggression that we experience in the 21st century can't be confronted with tools from the 20th century," he said.

De Blasio said New York City will always welcome visitors from all over the world and won't forget the victims of the attack.

The tribute came as mourners in New Jersey attended the funeral of another victim, 32-year-old Darren Drake, of New Milford, N.J.

The others killed in the attack were New York City native Nicholas Cleves and Belgian woman Ann-Laure Decaudt.