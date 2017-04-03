An explosion ripped through a subway train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Monday afternoon, killing at least nine people and injuring 20 others, according to officials. The blast came as Russian President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city, his hometown.

Putin, speaking from Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg, said investigators were looking into whether the explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause. He offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

"I have already spoken to the head of our special services. They are working to ascertain the cause," Putin, said.

"We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime," he added.

The blast occurred at 2:20 p.m. local time as the train arrived at the Technology Institute station from the Sennaya Ploshchad stop, according to officials.

Russia's anti-terrorism committee later said it had found and deactivated a bomb at another St. Petersburg subway station.

Earlier statements from officials said 10 people had been killed, and as many as 50 injured.

Social media users posted photographs that showed people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Video footage showed injured people lying bleeding on the platform, some being treated by emergency services. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of smoke. Passengers were seen hammering at the windows of one closed carriage, trying to see if anyone was inside, and shouting "Call an ambulance!"

All subway stops in the northern city were shut down. Moscow metro officials said they were taking unspecified additional security measures in case of an attack there.

St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city with over five million residents, is the country's most popular tourist destination. The two stations involved in the blast are some of the subway's busiest.

Putin was in St. Petersburg on Monday for talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.