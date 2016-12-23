A man killed in a shootout with police in Milan early Friday is the main suspect in the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, according to Italy's interior minister.

"The man killed was without a shadow of doubt Anis Amri," Marco Minniti told reporters.

Minniti gave very few details, saying investigations were still in progress. He added that there could be "future developments."

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the shootout with Amri took place at 3 a.m. local time in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighbourhood during a routine police check,

He pulled a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers and was killed in the ensuing shootout, ANSA reported.

A police officer was injured.

#Berlin suspect #AnisAmri reportedly dead. Police stopped him alone @ 3AM #Milan for documents. Pulled out gun & shot. Police killed him. pic.twitter.com/MDErp78BWR — @MKWilliamsRome

Different names, nationalities

ANSA said various sources in Milan and Rome confirmed that the dead man was Amri, who German authorities believe drove the truck that plowed into the Christmas market Monday. Citing Milan anti-terrorism police, ANSA said authorities positively identified Amri from his physical appearance and fingerprints.

In addition to the 12 killed, 56 were injured in Monday's attack, which was claimed by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

German authorities issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for Amri on Wednesday. They offered a reward of 100,000 euros ($105,000 US) for information leading to Amri's arrest, but warned he could be "violent and armed."

Authorities say the 24-year-old Tunisian used at least six different names and three nationalities in his travels around Europe.

He left Tunisia in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and initially spent time in Italy.

He was repeatedly transferred among Sicilian prisons for bad conduct, with prison records saying he bullied inmates and tried to spark insurrections. He served three and a half years for setting a fire at a refugee centre and making threats, among other things — but Italy apparently detected no signs that he was becoming radicalized.