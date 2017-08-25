Belgian soldiers shot a man who attacked them with a knife in Brussels on Friday, leaving him in a critical state in hospital, Brussels prosecutors said.

"With the identity that we currently have it is a 30-year-old man who is not known for terrorist activities," a spokesperson for the prosecution service said.

Belgian federal police spokesperson, Jonathan Pfunde said "a man armed with a knife attacked a group of soldiers. The soldiers fired at him and neutralized the individual." He declined to say whether the man was shot dead in the clash Friday night.

Belgium's anti-terror crisis centre also said in a tweet the soldiers had "neutralized" the man and that the "situation is under control."

The soldiers received minor injuries in the attack — one in the face, the other in the hand.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted: "All our support is with our soldiers. Our security services remain on alert. We are following the situation closely."

Associated Press television images from central Brussels showed that police have sealed off a main street not far from the Belgian capital's main Grand Place tourist attraction.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people in attacks on March 22, 2016, at the Brussels main airport and on the subway system.