Basque militant group ETA says it has 'completely dissolved' after 60 years

The Basque militant group ETA is announcing that it has "completely dissolved all its structures," in a letter sent to Basque institutions and civil society groups.

In the letter dated April 16 but only made public on Wednesday in the Spanish online newspaper eldiario.es, ETA says it acknowledges its responsibility in failing to solve the Basque "political conflict."

ETA, whose initials stand for "Euskadi ta Askatasuna" — or "Basque Homeland and Freedom" — killed more than 800 people in its armed campaign to create an independent Basque state in northern Spain and southern France.

Responding to the announcement, Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido vowed to keep investigating unresolved crimes attributed to ETA. He said police will "continue to pursue the terrorists, wherever they may be."

"ETA obtained nothing through its promise to stop killing, and it will obtain nothing by announcing what they call dissolution," he told reporters.

A municipal worker paints over graffiti reading 'ETA, The People Are With You' in Guernica, Spain, on Oct. 21, 2011, the day after Basque separatist group ETA announced a definitive cessation of armed activity. (Vincent West/Reuters)

The decision to dissolve, ETA said in the letter, "doesn't overcome the conflict that the Basque Country maintains with Spain and with France."

"The Basque Country is now before a new opportunity to finally close the conflict and build a collective future," the organization says. "Let's not repeat the errors, let's not allow for problems to rot."

It wasn't immediately clear why the letter had been dated two weeks earlier. A spokesperson for the Basque regional government told The Associated Press that it received ETA's letter "a few days earlier." The official, who wasn't authorized to be named in media reports, declined to elaborate.

Hundreds killed

Founded in 1958 during Gen. Francisco Franco's regime, the group grabbed global headlines when it killed the dictator's anointed successor, prime minister Luis Carrero Blanco, in 1973. It remained active long after Franco's own death in 1975.

The group's bloodiest period came as Spain transitioned from dictatorship to democracy during the early 1980s. it targeted not only members of the military and police forces, but politicians, entrepreneurs, civilians and some of its own members who wanted to leave ETA.

In all, the group killed 853 people over four decades, according to a tally by the Spanish interior ministry. ETA also injured more than 2,600 people, kidnapped 86 and threatened hundreds more, according to the latest government count.

At least another 60 people were killed by death squads set up by members of Spain's security forces to perform extrajudicial killings of ETA militants, in what became known as Spain's "dirty war" on terrorism.

Masked members of the Basque separatist group ETA raise their fists in unison following a news conference at an undisclosed location, in a file image made from video provided on Oct. 20, 2011. (Gara via Associated Press)

At least 358 crimes believed to involve ETA are unresolved, according to Covite, an association of victims that is campaigning for ETA to end "without impunity."

At a news conference on Wednesday in San Sebastian, minutes before the militant group's letter was published, Covite President Consuelo Ordonez criticized a statement last week in which ETA sought forgiveness from victims "who didn't have a direct participation in the conflict."

Ordonez's brother Gregorio, a leading regional figure in the conservative Popular Party, was killed by ETA in 1995.

"This is not the end of ETA we wanted and, above all, is not the end of ETA we deserved," she said.