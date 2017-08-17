Witnesses to the deadly attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas say the popular tourist area quickly became a scene of fear and chaos.

John Ward had just returned home from a morning stroll on Las Ramblas when a van plowed into a group of pedestrians in front of his apartment, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 100.

"I went out this morning. I met a friend for lunch, came back, and was back I suppose an hour and then all hell let loose," John Ward, a British military veteran who has lived in Barcelona for more than a decade, told As It Happens.

"So I was very lucky to be inside, because 20 metres from my front door, it could have been me out there."

From his balcony, Ward said he saw swarms of police officers surrounding a damaged van, empty with both doors open, which had crashed into a news kiosk and a flower store before coming to a halt on top of a local street mural.

'It's not easy to see that'

He said he could see at least four bodies, and watched as a police officer lifted a blanket over the head of a deceased victim.

Ambulances were coming and going, he said, as paramedics treated injured people at the scene.

"I saw a couple of children being carried to an ambulance as well," he said. "It's not easy to see that — innocent kids."

Ward said it was difficult to process what happened.

"When I first looked out and I saw what was unfolding, I thought, 'Oh, they've got a very elaborate exercise going on here to test the emergency services.' And then it dawned on me that it wasn't an exercise. It was for real."

'People are more afraid now'

Standing outside a police barricade, Barcelona resident Mert Cam described the aftermath for CBC News.

"The people were so shocked and they were frightened," he said. "I think that was the purpose of this attack — to frighten people."

Cam said people ran into the many shops on Las Ramblas while others lay on the ground.

Barcelona van attack: City resident describes aftermath6:55

Police aren't giving people any information so those in the area, including those unable to get into their homes, are relying on hearsay, he said.

"There are many rumours and the rumours make it actually worse. And people are more afraid now," Cam said.

The attack happened at the most crowded time on Las Ramblas, Cam said, adding it's likely most of the victims were tourists.

Hockey Night in Canada's David Amber is vacationing in Barcelona with his family. He'd just returned to his hotel when the attack happened, he told CBC News that he could see a body draped in a tarp from his hotel window.

I was walking on La Ramblas an hour before the attack and can tell you there are 1000s of people on this street- similar to Times Square — @DavidAmber

"At one point we counted 16 different ambulances in about a 15-minute span. So it is all hands on deck here to take care of the situation," Amber said.

Tamara Jurgen, a Dutch visitor who had just arrived in Barcelona, said she and a friend were inside a Zara clothing store steps from Placa Catalunya when the attacker drove down Las Ramblas. They were held inside for more than two hours until police cleared that block.

"Everyone was screaming and running. We had to run up to the roof and throw our bags over a wall. We were all together along this three-metre wall and we were scared we were going to have to jump," she said.

Canadian Jenna Watson was at her apartment a few blocks away when the attack happened. She checked Twitter for information while hearing the sirens outside.

"It's a scary time and I think I feel like anyone would feel (not just a Canadian) in this situation: Scared. Angry that people would do this. Confused by conflicting media reports," Watson told CBC News in a text message.

"This is a tragedy, but we can't let terrorists stop us from walking in our city or going out. If we do, then they have accomplished their goal."