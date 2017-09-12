Police in Barcelona on Tuesday said explosives experts are checking a van near the Sagrada Familia cathedral in what they are describing as an anti-terrorism operation.

A spokesperson with the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police said the church has been evacuated and several streets cordoned off.

The spokesperson declined to be identified by name, following the force's protocol.

Barcelona, a tourism hub in northeast Spain's Catalonia region, and a nearby coastal town were targets of extremist attacks that killed 16 people last month. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Spain has kept its anti-terrorism security warning one level below the maximum since mid-2015.