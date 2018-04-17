Barbara Bush, wife and mother of U.S. presidents, dead at 92

Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired president's wife whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretence made her more popular at times than her husband, U.S. president George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday. She was 92.

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath confirmed the death in a statement. The cause wasn't immediately known.

Bush brought a grandmotherly style to buttoned-down Washington, often appearing in her trademark fake pearl chokers and displaying no vanity about her white hair and wrinkles.

"What you see with me is what you get. I'm not running for president — George Bush is," she said at the 1988 Republican National Convention, where her husband, then vice-president, was nominated to succeed Ronald Reagan.

The Bushes, who were married Jan. 6, 1945, had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. And Bush was one of only two presidential wives who had a child who was elected president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

"I had the best job in America," she wrote in a 1994 memoir describing her time in the White House. "Every single day was interesting, rewarding, and sometimes just plain fun."

The publisher's daughter and oilman's wife could be caustic in private, but her public image was that of a self-sacrificing, supportive spouse who referred to her husband as her "hero."

In the White House, "you need a friend, someone who loves you, who's going to say, `You are great,"' Barbara Bush said in a 1992 television interview.

