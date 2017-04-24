Barack Obama's 1st speech as a former president LIVE at Noon ET
Air Date: Apr 24, 2017 12:00 PM ET
A discussion in Chicago regarding civic engagement and community organizing
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- North Korea says it's ready to strike U.S. aircraft carrier
- 'We don't blame you': Wisconsin farmers on Trump's blast at Canada's dairy industry
- Macron, Le Pen qualify for 2nd round of France's presidential election
- Trump's bluster doing nothing to neutralize North Korea's nuclear ambitions
- Venezuela spiralling into chaos amid looting, militarized police
- 'He can't think straight': Mom pleads for teen charged with threatening Jewish centres
- New Orleans takes down 1st of 4 Confederate statues
- Angry and tired French voters flirt with outsiders for top job: Nahlah Ayed
- Top Afghan officials resign in wake of massacre by Taliban at army base
- Why Pyongyang is using gleaming skyscrapers to show 'potential of socialist Korea'
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
French voters choose change – but what type?
-
Softwood lumber decision Tuesday is Trump's next chance to hammer Canada
-
Calgary mother hopes photo of dying son will deter others from doing fentanyl
-
Analysis
Beware unintended consequences as governments meddle in real estate: Don Pittis
-
Canadian investors look to L.A., where some celeb homes rival inner-city Toronto prices
-
Video
Barack Obama's 1st speech as a former president LIVE at Noon ET
LIVE
-
Why the Canada Revenue Agency is using this simple tactic to get you to pay your taxes
-
Video
Family of Edmonton toddler found dead outside church mourns 'a special baby'
-
Kathleen Wynne
Ontario basic income pilot project to launch in Hamilton, Lindsay and Thunder Bay
-
Go Public
'Embarrassment to Canadians': Abuse, humiliation occurred at bases across country, soldiers say
-
NORTH KOREA
Trump's bluster doing nothing to neutralize North Korea's nuclear ambitions
-
Analysis
Leafs' series against Capitals shines light on Toronto's bright future
-
Kellie Leitch vows to deport border crossers after visit to Manitoba border town
-
New Orleans takes down 1st of 4 Confederate statues
-
120 investors likely lost $9M in syndicated mortgages tied to convicted fraudster