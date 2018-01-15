Iraq's Interior Ministry spokesperson says a double suicide bombing in central Baghdad has killed at least 16 people. The Health Ministry said 26 died.

Maj.-Gen. Saad Maan says the rush-hour attack struck at the city's Tayran Square on Monday morning.

He says it was carried out by two suicide bombers and that the explosions also wounded at least 65 people. The area around the square is usually crowded by labourers seeking work.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, gave a far higher casualty toll. Spokesperson Saif al-Badr said 26 people were killed and that 90 were wounded but the Interior Ministry couldn't confirm those figures. Different casualty tolls are common in the immediate aftermath of such large attacks.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group, which has claimed such attacks before.

Militant attacks have decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq since the country's security forces retook nearly all territory once held by ISIS. Iraqi and U.S. officials have warned ISIS would continue with insurgent-style attacks.