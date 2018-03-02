Authorities in Azerbaijan say at least 25 people have been killed in a fire at a residential drug treatment centre in the capital.

Police and prosecutors said in a joint statement that the fire broke out at 6 a.m. local time on Friday in Baku and it took three hours to put it out. An electrical short circuit is believed to have sparked the blaze at the clinic, which is in an old, one-storey wooden building.

Police officers gather near a drug abuse treatment centre that caught fire in Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday. (Aziz Karimov/Reuters)

Azerbaijan's Health Ministry says 34 people have been rescued from the building, and 200 patients and staff members were evacuated. Three people were hospitalized.

The office of the Azerbaijani president said he had arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue effort and ordered an investigation.