The majority of Australians support legalizing same-sex marriage, the results of a survey by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show.

The poll is non-binding but the government pledged to put a proposal to Parliament if voters were in favour of same-sex marriage.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Twitter that people had voted "overwhelmingly yes, for marriage equality."

"They voted overwhelmingly for fairness, for commitment, for love," Turnbull said.

The prime minister said now it's time for the Australian Parliament to "get on with it" and get legislation through before Christmas.

According the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 79.5 per cent of those eligible to participate responded to the survey. Of those, 61.6 per cent supported a change to the law, while 38.4 per cent did not.