Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an "incendiary device" and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas' capital city.

The Austin Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter that the blast Tuesday night at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city wasn't caused by a package bomb, as initially reported, but an incendiary device.

#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders — @Austin_Police

One man in his 30s was injured and authorities evacuated a grocery store and shopping centre nearby.

But authorities insisted that the incident wasn't related to five bomb blasts that have killed two people and severely injured four others since March 2.