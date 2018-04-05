Skip to Main Content
Arrest warrant issued for former Brazil president

A Brazilian federal judge issues an arrest warrant for former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted of trading favours for promise of beachfront apartment

The Associated Press ·
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters during a rally in Francisco Beltrao, Brazil, on March 26. (Eraldo Peres/Associated Press)

A Brazilian federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Thursday's warrant comes several hours after the country's top court denied a request by da Silva to stay out of prison while he appealed a corruption conviction.

Judge Sergio Moro gave da Silva 24 hours to present himself to federal police in the southern city of Curitiba.

Last year, Moro convicted da Silva of trading favours with a construction company in exchange for the promise of a beachfront apartment. That conviction was upheld by an appeals court in January.

