Armenia elects opposition figure as new PM after weeks of peaceful protest

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected as Armenia's new prime minister on Tuesday, capping a peaceful revolution driven by weeks of mass protests against corruption and cronyism in the ex-Soviet republic.

Armenia had been locked in a political crisis after the ruling Republican Party, severely weakened after days of protests that forced veteran leader Serzh Sargsyan to quit as prime minister, dug in its heels and refused to back Pashinyan to replace him.

The parliamentary vote in favour of Pashinyan, a former newspaper editor who spent time in prison for fomenting unrest, marks a rupture with the cadre of rulers who have run Armenia since the late 1990s.

In the vote Tuesday, 59 lawmakers backed Pashinyan's candidacy, including some from the ruling Republican Party, with 42 voting against.

Sargsyan, in power since 2008 and forbidden by the constitution from standing for a third term after a decade in office, tried to become prime minister last month. But his switch to the new job triggered protests and he stepped down after just a week.

Joy in the capital

Last week, Pashinyan failed to secure the needed handful of votes from Republicans in parliament despite being the only candidate for prime minister. Protesters blocked major roads in Yerevan, including the way to the international airport. Some rail service was also disrupted.

On Tuesday, in the capital of Yerevan where Pashinyan's supporters gathered to watch the voting on huge TV screens, tens of thousands of people in Republic Square shouted "Nikol!" and white doves were released into the air. People hugged and kissed each other.

People cheer in Republic Square in Yerevan on Tuesday, as tens of thousands of supporters of Nikol Pashinyan celebrated in the capital's central square. (Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press)

"I'm the happiest person in the world," said Shogik, a 17-year-old Pashinyan supporter.

The political drama in the country of about three million is no doubt being watched closely by Russia, which sees Armenia as a close ally and is wary of it going the same way as Ukraine, where an uprising swept to power new leaders who pulled the country out of Moscow's orbit.

Armenia hosts a Russian military base and is nestled strategically between Turkey and energy exporter Azerbaijan, with which it has been in a state of conflict since both emerged from the Soviet Union's collapse.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Pashinyan on becoming prime minister, the Kremlin said in a statement. The Kremlin expressed hope that close relations between Russia and Armenia would grow stronger still.

Pashinyan has given assurances he will not break with the Kremlin.