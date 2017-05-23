An apparent suicide bomber attacked a concert by U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande as it ended Monday night, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers, some still wearing the star's trademark kitten ears as they fled.

Teenage screams filled the arena in Manchester, U.K., just after the explosion, which also killed the attacker and injured dozens.

'We were all trying to flee the arena.' — Concert-goer Majid Khan

The attack sparked a nightlong search for loved ones — parents for the children they had accompanied or agreed to pick up, and friends for each other after groups were scattered by the blast. Twitter and Facebook were filled with appeals for the missing.

Public transport shut down, and taxis offered to give stranded people free rides home, while residents opened their homes to provide lodging.

The concert was attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England. Grande, who was not injured, tweeted hours later: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Forensic investigations are trying to determine if the attacker had accomplices, said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins. He provided no information about the person who set off the bomb. Hopkins said police are treating the blast as an act of terrorism "until we know otherwise." The local ambulance service says 59 people were taken to hospitals.

Hopkins said some of the dead were children but provided no further details.

Campaigning for Britain's June 8 election was suspended.

More than 400 officers

The explosion struck around 10:30 p.m. Monday as Grande was ending the concert, part of her Dangerous Woman Tour. Police cars, bomb-disposal units and 60 ambulances raced to the scene as the scale of the carnage became clear. More than 400 officers were deployed.

Manchester Arena said on its website that the blast struck outside the venue as concertgoers were leaving. Some eyewitnesses said it happened in the foyer.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concert-goer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

Home Secretary Amber — young people and children out at a pop concert."

#MissinginManchester

The city's regional government and its mayor, Andy Burnham, were among scores of Twitter users who circulated the #MissinginManchester hashtag, used by people looking for family members and friends.



Among the names being circulated was Olivia Campbell. Her mother, Charlotte Campbell, said the 15-year-old attended the concert with her best friend from school. He is hospitalized but Olivia is missing, the mother told ITV television's Good Morning Britain breakfast show.

"I've called the hospitals. I've called all the places, the hotels where people said that children have been taken and I've called the police."

She said she last heard from her daughter just before the concert.

"If anyone sees Olivia, she knows my number."

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — @hannawwh

Explosion, then stampede

Jess Kelly, 22, and her friend were at the concert.

"We were about to go down the stairwell into the concession area where it happened and we heard the explosion, everybody turned to the left, screamed and started running," she told CBC's Carole MacNeil.

She and her friend went back to the main concert arena to try to get away from the mass of people that were "stampeding out" of the building.

She said they were some of the last people out of the building.

"As soon as we left, we saw police everywhere and ambulances, people just around bleeding and it was really, really bad."

She says she and her friend are very shaken up.

"It just seems too random to have happened accidentally and it happened exactly when the concert ended and right at the end when everyone was leaving and everyone was crowded into a small area trying to get out of the doors," said Kelly.

A police forensic investigator walks along a bridge linking Victoria Station with the Manchester Arena on Tuesday. Police say they are treating the explosion as terrorism. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

No claim of responsibility

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Supporters of the extremist Islamic State group, which holds territory in Iraq's Mosul and around its de facto capital in the Syrian city of Raqqa, celebrated the blast online. One wrote: "May they taste what the weak people in Mosul and [Raqqa] experience from their being bombed and burned," according to the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group.

If the explosion is confirmed as a terrorist attack it would be the deadliest in Britain since four suicide bombers killed 52 London commuters on three subway trains and a bus in July 2005.

Video from inside the arena showed concert-goers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to chair a meeting of the government's COBRA emergency committee later Tuesday.

Emergency services were at the scene into the early morning hours after the deadly blast sparked panic. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Teen idol

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande and supports her third studio album, Dangerous Woman.

Grande's role as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's high school sitcom Victorious propelled her to teen idol status, starting in 2010.

The tour began in Phoenix in February. After Manchester, Grande was to perform at venues in Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, with concerts in Latin America and Asia to follow.

Pop concerts and nightclubs have been a terrorism target before. Almost 90 people were killed by gunmen at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris during a performance by Eagles of Death Metal in November 2015.

In Turkey, 39 people died when a gunman attacked New Year's revellers at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul.

Manchester, 260 kilometres northwest of London, was hit by a huge Irish Republican Army bomb in 1996 that levelled a large swath of the city centre. More than 200 people were injured, though no one was killed.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Const. Ian Hopkins speaks to the media in Manchester on Tuesday. Police say they are treating an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England as terrorism. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)