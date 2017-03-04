Oscar error

Brian Cullinan, left, and facing him, Martha Ruiz of PricewaterhouseCoopers, look on as presenter Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was the winner at the Academy Awards on Sunday in Hollywood, Calif.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

A lion shows its teeth

A white lion baby tries to roar as it sits on the back of its mother, Kiara, at the zoo in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on Thursday. The youngster is one of four white lion babies born at the zoo six weeks ago.

(Vincent Kessler/Reuters)

Samba schools rock Rio

Members of the Mangueira samba school perform at the Sambadrome during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday.

(Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Flour power in Greece

Revellers participate in a colourful "flour war," marking the end of the carnival season and the start of Lent in Galaxidi, Greece, on Monday.

(Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

La Palma party

Revellers are covered with talcum powder during the Los Indianos street carnival in Santa Cruz de la Palma, on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma, on Monday.

(Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images)

Polio vaccine

An Afghan health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign in Kabul on Feb. 28. Polio, once a worldwide scourge, is endemic in just three countries now — Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.

(Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images)

Douma, Syria in ruins

Syrians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Douma, near the capital city Damascus, on Monday.

(Abd Doumany/AFP/Getty Images)

Border crossing

A woman walks toward the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group claiming to be from Syria, en route to Hemmingford, Que., on Thursday. According to the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA), the number of asylum seekers has surged in the last three years.

(Dario Ayala/Reuters)

U.S. Congress pays tribute

Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William (Ryan) Owens, reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, right, looks on, after being mentioned by Trump during the Joint Session of Congress in Washington on Tuesday. Ryan Owns, a Navy SEAL, died during a raid in Yemen on Jan. 27. During his address, Trump said the raid yielded important intelligence.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Couch kerfuffle

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneels on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on, sparking an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion, as Trump meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and University at the White House on Monday.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

Kuwait gets green

Green algae covers a beach in Kuwait City, Kuwait on Tuesday. The formation of green algae is a normal phenomenon that occurs annually on the shores of Kuwait.

(Raed Qutena/EPA)

Wedding pictures

A couple pose for their wedding pictures at sunrise at the Trocadéro near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday.

(Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)

Strike up the band

A military band's conductor practises during a rehearsal ahead of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. The CPPCC is the top advisory body of the Chinese political system.