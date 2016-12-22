The Syrian army said on Thursday that it had retaken complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war.

The army said it had brought "security and safety" to Aleppo, ending four years of rebel resistance in parts of the northern Syrian city.

The last group of rebels and their families were evacuated from a small eastern enclave Thursday, under a deal that gives the army and its allies full control of the city after years of fighting, Syrian state television said.

At least 34,000 people, both civilians and fighters, have been evacuated from east Aleppo in a week-long operation hampered by severe winter weather, the latest United Nations figures show.

A general view shows damage in the Old City of Aleppo on Dec. 13. The Syrian army says it has returned the war-torn city to 'security and safety.' (Omar Sanadiki/Reuterss)

"The process for evacuation was traumatic, with crowding, and vulnerable people waiting for hours and exposed to sub-zero temperatures," UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York.

The last evacuees left a tiny pocket that was all that remained of a rebel sector that covered nearly half the city before being besieged in the summer and hit by intense airstrikes that reduced swathes of it to rubble.

As the months of bombardment wore on, rescue and health services collapsed.

Assad hails Russia

Assad has declared that the war is far from over and that his armed forces would march on other rebel-held areas in Syria.

Assad said earlier that retaking Aleppo was a victory shared with his Russian and Iranian allies.

In comments after meeting a senior Iranian delegation, Assad said his battlefield successes were a "basic step on the road to ending terrorism in the whole of Syria and creating the right circumstances for a solution to end the war."

Russia's air force conducted hundreds of raids that pulverized rebel-held parts of Aleppo while Iranian-backed militias, led by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, poured thousands of fighters into the city.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian airstrikes in Syria had killed 35,000 rebel fighters and halted a chain of revolutions in the Middle East.

UN warns Idlib could be 'the next Aleppo'

Thousands of refugees from Aleppo were taken to Idlib, arousing fears that the rebel-held city in northwestern Syria could be next.

A senior United Nations official warned that those evacuated from Aleppo after the crushing government offensive could suffer the same fate in their new place of refuge outside the city.

"Many of them have gone to Idlib, which could be in theory the next Aleppo," UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura said in Geneva.

He said a cessation of hostilities across Syria was vital if another battle like the bloody struggle for Aleppo was to be avoided.

Other evacuees are being taken to villages in the countryside in Aleppo province west and north of the city, which have also been heavily bombed.

Rebel-besieged villages also evacuated

Hundreds of other people were also evacuated from two villages besieged by rebels near Idlib and taken to government lines in Aleppo, part of the deal that has allowed insurgents to withdraw from the city carrying light weapons.

A rebel official said a heavy snow storm that hit northern Syria and the sheer numbers involved had delayed the evacuation.

"The numbers of civilians, their cars alongside and of course the weather all are making the evacuation slow," Munir al-Sayal, head of the political wing of Ahrar al Sham, said.

People were also evacuated from two villages besieged by rebels near Idlib. (Ammar Abdullah/Reuters)