Skip to Main Content
Boeing 737 airplane crashes shortly after taking off from Havana, Cuban state media report

Notifications

Breaking

Boeing 737 airplane crashes shortly after taking off from Havana, Cuban state media report

A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana with 104 passengers aboard. There's no immediate word on casualties.

Plane appeared heavily damaged and burnt, with firefighters spraying water on it

The Associated Press ·
A plane crashed Friday after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport. (Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images)

A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana with 104 passengers on board, according to Cuban state media.

There's no immediate word on casualties.

State television and websites said the plane was headed to the eastern city of Holguin and crashed between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas.

The plane crashed in a farm field and appeared heavily damaged and burnt, with firefighters spraying water on its smouldering remains. Government officials, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel, rushed to the site, along with a large number of emergency medical workers and ambulances.

Residents of the rural area said they had seen some survivors being taken away in ambulances.

The plane was rented by Cubana, which has taken many of its aging planes out of service in recent months due to mechanical problems.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us