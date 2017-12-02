A wounded man is seen in a hospital in the rebel-held town of Douma in Syria's eastern Ghouta region on Monday. The leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran met last week to propose a ceasefire in the besieged rebel-held enclave, where shelling killed three people and injured 15 on Tuesday. (Bassam Khabieh/Reuters)

A naked protest

Naked members of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity attend a protest at the University of the Philippines against extrajudicial killings and the lifting of martial law in the southern island of Mindanao, on Friday.

(Dondi Tawatao/Reuters)

Books, books and more books

People visit Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, China, on Thursday. The five-storey library, which is also called "The Eye," occupies an area of 33,700 square metres with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves that contain up to 1.2 million books. It was designed by Dutch firm MVRDV together with Tianjin's urban planning design institute and opened in October.

(Roman Pilipey/EPA)

A skewering ritual

A member of a Lebanese Sufi Muslim group pushes a skewer through himself as part of an annual Sufi ritual to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammed in the port city of Sidon, Lebanon, on Thursday.

(Ali Hashisho/Reuters)

The Lego Flash

The work Flash Forward, made of Lego bricks, is on display at the press preview of the exhibition The Art Of The Brick: DC Super Heroes by American artist Nathan Sawaya at the Palazzo degli Esami in Rome. More than 120 works of art created with Lego bricks will be on display until April 22.

(Alessandro Di Meo/EPA)

Mount Agung erupts

A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday. Mount Agung erupted on Monday for the first time in 50 years, spewing ash thousands of metres into the air and forcing as many as 100,000 Indonesians to flee to neighbouring islands.

(Darren Whiteside/Reuters)

Enormous iceberg breaks off

A view of the Grey Glacier at the Torres del Pine National Park in Magallanes, Chile, on Wednesday. An iceberg estimated to be 350 metres long by 380 metres wide broke off from the glacier at the popular tourist destination this week.

(Joel Estay/EPA)

Shirtless in the snow

Chinese soldiers take part in a winter military drill in Changchun, Jilin Province, on Tuesday.

(VCG/Getty Images)

Saluting retirement

An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China, on Tuesday.

(Reuters)

I (don't) want to ride my bicycle

An aerial view of tens of thousands of abandoned shared bikes piled up at a parking lot in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, on Tuesday.

(VCG/Getty Images)

Russian rocket

A Soyuz 2.1b rocket booster, equipped with a Meteor-M 2-1 meteorological satellite and 18 small satellites, launches from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia on Tuesday.

(Yuri Smityuk/TASS/Getty Images)

An elephant eviction

An elephant is used to demolish a house during an eviction drive inside Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam, India, on Monday. Indian police took the unusual step of using elephants in an attempt to evict hundreds of people living illegally in the protected forest area in the country's remote northeast. Police used bulldozers and the elephants in a show of force, and the forest dwellers responded by hurling rocks.

(Anupam Nath/Associated Press)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged

Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on Monday. The couple officially announced their engagement this week and will reportedly tie the knot at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in May.

(Toby Melville/Reuters)

Argos win Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts run on the field before the start of the 105th Grey Cup championship game against the Calgary Stampeders in Ottawa on Sunday. The Argonauts clawed their way back to defeat the Stampeders 27-24 after kicker Lirim Hajrullahu hit the go-ahead field goal with 53 seconds left in the game.

This marks the second straight year the Stampeders have posted a CFL-best record during the regular season, only to be upset in the biggest game of the year.

(Chris Wattie/Reuters) (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Rescued after a dangerous journey

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coast guard officials in Tripoli last week.