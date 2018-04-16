Skip to Main Content
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt in South Carolina prison fight

Seven inmates are dead and another 17 injured after fights at the maximum-security facility in Bishopville, S.C., a state prisons spokesperson said.

In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, razor wire protects a perimeter of the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, S.C., where 7 inmates are dead and 17 others injured following after hours of fighting that broke out Sunday inside the maximum-security prison. (Sean Rayford/Associated Press)

Seven inmates are dead and another 17 injured after fights at the maximum-security facility in Bishopville, S.C., a state prisons spokesperson said.

Jeff Taillon spoke after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

Taillon said multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. No officers were wounded, he said.

Lee County Fire-Rescue said ambulances from at least seven jurisdictions lined up outside the prison to tend to the wounded. The local coroner's office also responded.

The maximum-security facility houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders.

Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight by two inmates that left one of them dead.

