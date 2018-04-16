7 inmates dead, 17 hurt in South Carolina prison fight
Another 17 are injured after incident at max security prison in South Carolina
Seven inmates are dead and another 17 injured after fights at the maximum-security facility in Bishopville, S.C., a state prisons spokesperson said.
Jeff Taillon spoke after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.
Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 AM following an incident which started at 7:15 PM. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units.—@SCDCNews
The incident at Lee CI resulted in 17 inmates requiring outside medical attention and 7 inmates were killed.—@SCDCNews
Taillon said multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. No officers were wounded, he said.
Lee County Fire-Rescue said ambulances from at least seven jurisdictions lined up outside the prison to tend to the wounded. The local coroner's office also responded.
The maximum-security facility houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders.
Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight by two inmates that left one of them dead.