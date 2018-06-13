16 die as speeding tourist bus overturns in India

Police say at least 16 people were killed when a speeding tourist bus overturned after hitting a concrete road divider in northern India.

Police officer Ajay Shanker Rai says another 17 people were injured in the accident on Wednesday near Mainpuri, a town in Uttar Pradesh state.

The injured have been hospitalized with three of them in critical condition.

Rai says the bus overturned as the driver lost control at a sharp bend.

The occupants were returning to their hometown of Farrukhabad after visiting Jaipur, a city known for forts, museums and gardens in western Rajasthan state.