Thirteen Russians and three Russian companies were charged Friday with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election through social media propaganda aimed at helping Republican Donald Trump and harming the prospects of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, prosecutors announced Friday.

The indictment, brought by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, represents the most direct allegation to date of illegal Russian meddling during the election.

It says Russians created bogus internet postings, posed online as American political activists and fraudulently purchased advertisements — all with the goal of swaying political opinion during the bitterly contested race.

Intent was to 'sow discord'

The intent of the meddling, the indictment says, was to "sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 presidential election."

The indictment arises from Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the election and whether there was improper co-ordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. The charges are similar to the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community, which months after the election described a Russian government effort to meddle in the election on Trump's behalf.

The Russians' "strategic goal" was to sow discord, the indictment says. By early-to-mid 2016, their efforts "included" supporting Trump's campaign and disparaging Clinton.

The charges say that Russians also communicated with "unwitting individuals" associated with the Trump campaign and other political activists to co-ordinate activities.

In this 2011 file photo, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, serves food to then-Russian prime minister Vladimir Putin, centre, during dinner at Prigozhin's restaurant outside Moscow. A Department of Justice indictment names Prigozhin as the source of funds behind a Russian attempt to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election. (Associated Press)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the indictment does not include allegations that the plot swayed the outcome of the vote.

'No collusion': White House

Trump himself has been reluctant to acknowledge the meddling had any effect on the 2016 presidential election.

In a White House statement Friday afternoon, he said the indictment shows there was no collusion, and that it's time to "stop the outlandish partisan attacks, wild and false allegations, and far-fetched theories."

And he tweeted an apparent response to the indictment, saying his campaign "did nothing wrong."

Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion! — @realDonaldTrump

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats alike called for more concerted action against foreign interference.

It's a 'systematic attack'

"These Russians engaged in a sinister and systematic attack on our political system," said Paul Ryan, Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, in a statement calling the suspects' actions a conspiracy targeting democracy.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, pledged to press social media companies, such as Facebook and Twitter, "to be far more aggressive and proactive in responding to this threat."

The two companies, whose social media platforms were used by those accused, had no immediate comment.

The charges are the latest allegations arising from Mueller's probe and represent the first criminal case against Russians. Before Friday, four people had been charged. Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in December to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian ambassador.

In addition, ex-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos was charged in October and pleaded guilty to lying to investigators. Trump`s ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Richard Gates were indicted in October on charges, including money laundering and failing to register as foreign agents, related to their work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.

A Facebook ad linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process is shown above. 'Hillary is a Satan, and her crimes and lies had proved just how evil she is,' it said. (Jon Elswick/Associated Press)

Interference goes back to 2014

According to the indictment, the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm, started interfering as early as 2014 in U.S. politics, extending to the 2016 presidential election. The defendants, "posing as U.S. persons and creating false U.S. personas," operated social media groups designed to attract U.S. audiences by stealing U.S. identities and falsely claiming to be U.S. activists.

"Over time, these social media accounts became defendants' means to reach significant numbers of Americans for purposes of interfering with the U.S. political system," the indictment reads.

Russians entered U.S.

Some of the Russians travelled to the U.S. "under false pretenses" to collect intelligence, and they also used computer infrastructure based partly in the U.S. to hide the Russian origins of their work.

The indictment says the Internet Research Agency was funded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a St. Petersburg businessman dubbed "Putin's chef" because his restaurants and catering businesses once hosted the Kremlin leader's dinners with foreign dignitaries. It was also funded by companies he controlled, according to the indictment.

Prigozhin, who could only be punished if he were extradited by the Russian government, told the state-operated Russian news agency RIA he's not disturbed by the indictment.

"The Americans are very emotional people. They see what they want to see. I have great respect for them. I am not at all upset that I am on this list. If they want to see the devil, let them."

A spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry called the indictments "absurd" in a Facebook post on Friday.

"Thirteen people interfered in the U.S. elections?! Thirteen against an intelligence services budget of billions? Against

intelligence and counterintelligence, against the latest developments and technologies? Absurd? Yes," wrote Maria Zakharova.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, shown in a file photo, called the indictment 'absurd' in a Facebook post on Friday. (The Associated Press)

Rosenstein said no contact had been made with Russian authorities regarding the charges so far, but that U.S. officials intended to seek extradition of the defendants. The U.S. does not have an extradition treaty with Russia and the country has not historically responded to such requests.