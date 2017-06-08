World Wide Knit in Public Day LIVE

Air Date: Jun 10, 2017 7:00 AM ET

World Wide Knit in Public Day LIVE0:00

Weekend AM hosts a knit-along with listeners and viewers as an official World Wide Knit in Public Day event

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National LIVE

The National LIVE

LIVE

Welcome to the National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.

Right Communications

Don't Miss