World champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand chases 4th title
Air Date: Feb 05, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Every year Indigenous dancers come from across Turtle Island to compete in hoop dancing. Stunning displays of physicality, creativity, rhythm and co-ordination. Dallas Arcand is one of them.
Top News Headlines
- Canada looking at legality of enforcing Trump travel ban on Canadian soil
- 'Here to share the pain': Thousands join families of mosque attack victims at Quebec City funeral
- Astronomers find tail of stray black hole lurking in Milky Way
- 'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide
- Liberal fears of proportional representation and a referendum killed Trudeau's reform promise
Must Watch
Quebec imam says Alexandre Bissonnette is also a victim
1:06
Part of sermon during funeral for Muslim shooting victims
Don't Miss
-
Canada looking at legality of enforcing Trump travel ban on Canadian soil
-
Thousands join families of mosque attack victims at Quebec City funeral
-
New
Astronomers find tail of stray black hole lurking in Milky Way
-
'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide
-
Liberal fears of proportional representation and a referendum killed Trudeau's reform promise
-
Updated
WestJet plane turns back after smoke in cockpit 2nd day in a row
-
MARKETPLACE
'Hope in a bottle': Why diet supplements billed as natural may not always be safe
-
Updated
Manitoba Hydro to shrink workforce by roughly 900 positions
-
U.S. slaps fresh sanctions on Iran over missile test
-
After mosque attack, calls to clean up Quebec City's radio waves
-
Hudson's Bay Co. reported to be in bid for Macy's
-
Some Nexus cards revoked on both sides of border following U.S. executive order
-
Mississauga mom launches complaint after police handcuff her 6-year-old daughter
-
Trump signs orders to review finance sector regulations, delay rules for retirement advisers
-
Opinion
Revenge of the comment section: So much for electoral reform