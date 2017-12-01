World AIDS Day report released LIVE
Air Date: Dec 01, 2017 9:00 AM ET
International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Michel Sidibé, executive director of UNAIDS, release a global report on the impact of the AIDS epidemic, to coincide with World AIDS Day
Top News Headlines
- Supreme Court rules in favour of Yukon First Nations in Peel watershed dispute
- Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn expected to plead guilty to lying to FBI
- Can Rachel Notley's great pipeline road trip make Trans Mountain happen?
- 'The ultimate human price': How workplace deaths haunt 7 Canadian families
- 'It's just not fair': Canadian passenger won't be compensated, when in Europe she'd get $900
Don't Miss
-
Breaking
Supreme Court rules in favour of Yukon First Nations in Peel watershed dispute
-
Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn expected to plead guilty to lying to FBI
-
Analysis
Rachel Notley makes the Great Canadian Pro-Pipeline Road Trip
-
CBC Investigates
'The ultimate human price': How workplace deaths haunt 7 Canadian families
-
MARKETPLACE
'It's just not fair': Canadian passenger won't be compensated, when in Europe she'd get $900
-
New
Trudeau government sets new record for vacant appointments
-
Updated
Prince Harry, fiancée Meghan Markle make 1st official joint tour
-
Canada adds 80,000 jobs in November
-
Analysis
Trudeau can always play Trump card on visit to China: Chris Hall
-
1 in 5 Canadians infected with HIV doesn't know it
-
Opinion
There's zero proof of Morneau's nefariousness. If only the minister still had his credibility: Robyn Urback
-
Jays analyst Gregg Zaun fired by Sportsnet for 'inappropriate behaviour'
-
Amid North Korea crisis, Canada not talking to U.S. about joining missile defence program
-
Video
HIV in Canada: Why haven’t we beaten HIV/AIDS?
2:05
-
Fate of Toronto man, accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby, rests with judge