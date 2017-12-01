World AIDS Day report released LIVE

Air Date: Dec 01, 2017 9:00 AM ET

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Michel Sidibé, executive director of UNAIDS, release a global report on the impact of the AIDS epidemic, to coincide with World AIDS Day

