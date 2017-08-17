Work burnout and why one doctor thinks it should be a medical condition
Air Date: Aug 17, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Burnout on the job. Rubina Ahmed-Haq describes the warning signs, talks with a doctor who wants to treat it, and offers tips on what to do about it.
Top News Headlines
- Charlottesville vice-mayor blasts 'whiny little brats of the alt-right' and Trump's 'blame game'
- Toronto and Durham police accused of conspiring to cover up off-duty officer's alleged beating of teen
- Francophone beats speeding ticket issued by non-bilingual officer
- Why loneliness can be as unhealthy as smoking 15 cigarettes a day
- B.C. surpasses worst wildfire season on record — and threat is far from over
Must Watch
The National for August 16, 2017
50:35
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
Heather Heyer memorial: Charlottesville victim remembered
A service for Heather Heyer was held in downtown Charlottesville, Va. The 32-year-old was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.
-
Confederate monuments removed and covered up overnight across the U.S.
Confederate monuments were removed and covered up overnight in Maryland and Alabama, days after white nationalist protests turned violent and claimed the life of a young woman in Charlottesville, Va.
Don't Miss
-
Charlottesville vice-mayor blasts 'whiny little brats of the alt-right' and Trump's 'blame game'
-
New complaint alleges police coverup in Dafonte Miller case
-
Francophone beats speeding ticket issued by non-bilingual officer
-
Why loneliness can be as unhealthy as smoking 15 cigarettes a day
-
B.C. surpasses worst wildfire season on record — and threat is far from over
-
Raspberry mousse cakes sold in multiple provinces recalled by CFIA for norovirus
-
Trump disbands business and manufacturing councils as CEOs begin to jump ship
-
Total solar eclipse 2017: Read CBC's complete coverage
-
Teen who died in Algonquin Park during TDSB canoe trip didn't pass swim test
-
Dinosaurs
'Frankenstein' dinosaur is missing evolutionary link, researchers say
-
'Fundamentally failed': U.S. vows major overhaul as NAFTA talks formally begin
-
Heather Heyer, killed in Charlottesville, remembered for passion, fighting injustice
-
In fight for free speech, researchers test anti-censorship tool built into the internet's core
-
Not all shades created equal: How to get the right solar eclipse glasses
-
Sears Canada chairman steps down so he can bid to buy retailer