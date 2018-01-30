Woman confronts men who she claims called her a squaw

Air Date: Feb 03, 2018 7:00 AM ET

Woman confronts men who she claims called her a squaw1:37

Pamela Quinn took cellphone video of the confrontation in St. Pauls, Alta.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Survivors of mosque shooting: Life has gotten worse

Survivors of mosque shooting: Life has gotten worse

7:53

Don't Miss