Winterset Award and a proper cup of tea

Weekend AM goes to Government House in St. John's for the presentation of the 2017 BMO Winterset Award, and Heather and Lisa enjoy a cuppa with Dee Payne of the Newfoundland Teacup Appreciation Society. 35:15

