White House news briefing LIVE at 2:30 pm ET

Air Date: Aug 31, 2017 2:30 PM ET

White House news briefing LIVE at 2:30 pm ET0:00

News conference with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

Texas pets in peril after heavy flooding caused by Harvey

Texas pets in peril after heavy flooding caused by Harvey

2:36

Hurricane aftermath has left many Texas pets without adequate food, water, and shelter. As heavy flooding continues, rescuing those pets is a huge challenge.

Right Communications

Don't Miss