White House news briefing LIVE at 2:30 pm ET
Air Date: Aug 31, 2017 2:30 PM ET
News conference with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders
Top News Headlines
- Donald Trump once welcomed these undocumented Dreamers, but now a deportation choice looms
- Calgary man warns travellers to Cuba resort after paying $5K for damaged TV
- Federal government expanding would-be asylum seekers outreach beyond Haitian community
- Just fix the bloody math curriculum: Robyn Urback
- Loonie jumps to highest point since 2015 as traders bet rate hike is coming next week
Must Watch
Texas pets in peril after heavy flooding caused by Harvey
2:36
Hurricane aftermath has left many Texas pets without adequate food, water, and shelter. As heavy flooding continues, rescuing those pets is a huge challenge.
Don't Miss
-
Donald Trump once welcomed these undocumented Dreamers, but now a deportation choice looms
-
Calgary man warns Cuba travellers about fine print after paying 10X cost of damaged TV
-
Federal government expanding would-be asylum seekers outreach beyond Haitian community
-
Opinion
Just fix the bloody math curriculum: Robyn Urback
-
Loonie jumps to highest point since 2015 as traders bet rate hike is coming next week
-
Video
White House news briefing LIVE at 2:30 pm ET
LIVE
-
Pilots urged to 'remain vigilant' at Pearson after close calls on runways
-
As NAFTA talks begin anew, Trump threats have Mexico spoiling for a fight
-
FIRE EVACUATIONS
Final 700 Manitoba fire evacuees to arrive in Winnipeg today
-
Analysis
Goodbye Greyhound? The thread stitching together Canada's North wears thin
-
Grocery business ripe for disruption by Amazon, analysts say
-
Gasoline prices expected to continue to rise over Labour Day long weekend
-
Analysis
Is it time to tax job-stealing robots?
-
'I'm so excited': This young man's long road from Syria's civil war to U of T
-
Kenya election overturned, new vote ordered within 60 days