White House news briefing LIVE at 1:30 pm ET

Air Date: Dec 09, 2017 1:30 PM ET

White House news briefing LIVE at 1:30 pm ET0:00

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily news conference at the White House.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for December 06, 2017

The National for December 06, 2017

47:25

Don't Miss