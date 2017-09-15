White House news briefing LIVE at 1:15 pm ET
Air Date: Sep 15, 2017 1:15 PM ET
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to talk about President Donald Trump's participation in the UN General Assembly next week
- Father of 6-year-old boy at centre of Amber Alert possibly spotted north of Ottawa, police say
- Calgary isn't falling for the old new-arena trick
- Delaying legal edible cannabis products won't keep them off street, MPs told
- Muskoka mystery: Disappearance of 4 seniors in late 1990s haunts Ontario's cottage country
- Search underway after London train bombing that injured 22
The National for September 14, 2017
47:33
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
Muskoka mystery
At least 5 Canadian diplomats and families hit by mysterious 'sound attacks' in Cuba, source says
Gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous inmates growing, latest statistics show
U.S. not obliged to defend Canada in event of North Korean missile attack, MPs told
CBC Investigates
Do-not-resuscitate requests rarely tracked in Canada
Canada provides $2.5M in urgent funding for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Florida switches from search and rescue to 'long recovery' after Irma
CREA cuts national home resale outlook, driven by Ontario market
Terry Fox then and now: How new technology would have changed his run