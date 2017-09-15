White House news briefing LIVE at 1:15 pm ET

Air Date: Sep 15, 2017 1:15 PM ET

White House news briefing LIVE at 1:15 pm ET0:00

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to talk about President Donald Trump's participation in the UN General Assembly next week

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for September 14, 2017

The National for September 14, 2017

47:33

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss