When this man took a DNA test, he discovered a 50-year secret
Air Date: Jan 01, 2018 12:00 AM ET
When David Jantzik sent away his DNA to learn about his ancestry, he found out about more than his ethnic origins. He found his birth family.
Top News Headlines
- Canada, U.S. to co-host meeting on North Korea in Vancouver
- U.S. Senate approves major tax overhaul, goes back to House for final approval
- N.L. premier provided key info to ID murder suspect in 2015 botched armed robbery
- 'You don't know how close we are': Heartbroken man forced from care home he shared with wife of 69 years
- Derailed Amtrak train was travelling 80 km/h over speed limit: NTSB
Don't Miss
-
Canada, U.S. to co-host meeting on North Korea in Vancouver
-
New
U.S. Senate approves major tax overhaul, goes back to House for final approval
-
N.L. premier provided key info to ID murder suspect in 2015 botched armed robbery
-
Couple married 69 years forced to separate days before Christmas
-
Derailed Amtrak train was travelling 80 km/h over speed limit: NTSB
-
Loblaw parent company alerted competition watchdog to bread price-fixing
-
Montreal couple cleared of terror charges, boyfriend guilty of explosives-related offence
-
Tourist bus crashes in Mexico, 15 reported dead
-
Urban evolution
Natural selection in humans is happening more than you think
-
Wireless carriers can't keep up with demand after weekend price cutting
-
New limits, but no all-out ban on pesticides that harm bee population
-
Doctor wants to stop 'sticker shock' for patients picking up prescriptions
-
Alberta worker dead, others sick after suspected carbon monoxide leak
-
Nebraska regulators reject Keystone XL route reconsideration
-
The National Today
7 million on brink of starvation as Yemen marks 1,000 days of conflict