We've often heard about firefighters rescuing cats from trees, but on Thursday the fire department in Clearview, Ont. faced an intriguing variation on the old story.

They got a call early in the morning from a family in the community just outside Collingwood — about a two-and-a-half hour drive northwest of Toronto — about two eight-day old puppies stuck in an HVAC vent..

The owners tried to get the puppies to safety on their own, but after trying for half an hour with no success they decided to call for extra help.

Deputy firefighter Roree Payment and Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell were unsure of what they were going to see.

"Twenty-three years and I haven't rescued a dog from a vent, but I have seen it on TV," Shewell quipped.

Roree Payment carefully opens the heating vent to cause as little damage as possible to the house. (Photo courtesy of @ClearviewFire on Twitter.)

They started their rescue in the basement. Shewell says the puppies' cries "echoed throughout the whole heating vent" making it hard to pinpoint their exact location, but luckily, the owners seemed to know where they were.

Once making sure they would not harm the puppies, Shewell and Payment began cutting through some drywall in a closet and used a broom to help the first puppy out.

The puppies were stuck in the middle of the vent about three to four metres from each opening in the vent. (Photo courtesy of @ClearviewFire on Twitter)

For the second puppy, Payment and Shewell had to use a tape measure to find out exactly where it was in the vent. Once they figured out the second puppy's location they decided to move to a storage room in the opposite direction.

"It wasn't a matter of life or death," said Shewell, so they took their time and tried to limit the damage to the house as much as they could.

Payment and Shewell decided to bend the vent to keep the puppy safe while they worked to get it out.

The whole process took less than an hour and Shewell said that after being cleaned up the puppies "popped back with some enthusiasm."

Shewell said that though it was an unusual call it was a nice change.

It's kind of nice to have a good-news story at the end of the day."