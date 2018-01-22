Weirdest trade ever

Air Date: Jan 23, 2018 12:00 AM ET

In 1999 two friends struck a strange deal: they traded stories. Each chose his favourite story about himself and told it to the other. From then on, they had to stop telling their own story, and could only tell each others'. 19 years later, we find out how the stories held up. Spoiler alert: the results are totally bizarre.

