Wayne Gretzky talks about impact of brain conditions on his life
Air Date: Oct 03, 2017 11:00 AM ET
Gretzky speaks at the University of Alberta Hospital as a representative for the foundation's Brain Centre Campaign.
Top News Headlines
- Trump compares death toll in Puerto Rico to 'real catastrophe like Katrina'
- A defibrillator was nearby when his heart stopped — not even 911 knew where it was
- 4th Canadian in Las Vegas mass shooting confirmed dead
- Ottawa 'needs to start doing the hard work' to adapt to climate change, says watchdog
- 'Teleprompted Trump' gets good reviews but Vegas visit will be true test of 'consoler-in-chief'
Must Watch
Social media videos capture chaos during Vegas mass shooting
2:44
Warning: Disturbing content | Las Vegas shooting as seen through social media posts at the ground level.
-
Las Vegas shooting | How the deadly attack unfolded, leaving at least 59 dead
The Las Vegas shooting has left the city reeling. With at least 59 dead, it's the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history
-
Vegas shooting: Panic ensues as bullets rain onto concertgoers
Terrifying incident captured on cell phones
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Donald Trump tells Puerto Rico his government has 'spent a lot' since hurricane
-
CBC Investigates
A defibrillator was nearby when his heart stopped — not even 911 knew where it was
-
Updated
4th Canadian in Las Vegas mass shooting confirmed dead
-
Federal government failing to put climate plan into action, environmental watchdog finds
-
Analysis
'Teleprompted Trump' gets good reviews but Vegas visit will be true test of 'consoler-in-chief'
-
Updated
Pallister says tax reforms provoking 'class warfare' as premiers meeting starts
-
Updated
Police seek clues to Las Vegas mass shooting, deadliest in modern U.S. history
-
Justin Trudeau to meet Donald Trump, Enrique Pena Nieto, amid tense NAFTA talks
-
MUSIC
Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66
-
'We want answers,' lawmakers demand of Equifax ex-CEO Richard Smith
-
Late-night TV hosts decry Las Vegas killings, gun laws
-
GTA book publisher accused of whitewashing Indigenous history
-
Nobel Prize in Physics goes to gravitational wave scientists
-
Analysis
Youngest lineup of political leaders in Canadian history set to fight for youth vote
-
Las Vegas gunman's arsenal, movements part of unfolding investigation