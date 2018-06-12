Live

Washington honours Stanley Cup-champion Capitals with parade LIVE

Watch today at 11 a.m. ET as the city of Washington celebrates its first-ever NHL title by honouring the champion Capitals with a Stanley Cup parade.

Watch today at 11 a.m. ET as the city of Washington celebrates its first-ever NHL title by honouring the champion Capitals with a Stanley Cup parade. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories