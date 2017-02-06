Vish Khanna on Comedy Memoirs
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Our Columnist Vish Khanna talks about two comedy memoirs -- Norm MacDonald's "Based on a True Story" and Tig Notaro's "I'm Just a Person".
Top News Headlines
- Super Bowl: Brady leads Patriots' historic rally to beat Falcons in OT
- 'Hardest decision,' says Syrian refugee who waited to land in Canada to give birth
- Man arrested after trailer hitch thrown at First Nations woman, victim's sister says
- The hits, misses and messages of the Super Bowl commercials
- 'Canadian values' immigration proposal could hurt Conservative Party: Peter MacKay
Must Watch
The National for February 05, 2017
46:48
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.
-
Reporting on the rise of Canada's alt-right
In the wake of the Quebec City mosque shooting, journalist Ben Makuch discusses his experience covering the rise of alt-right extremist groups in Quebec, including the Soldiers of Odin
-
Kellie Leitch welcomes Kevin O'Leary
'I'd like to welcome Kevin to the Conservative party and I'd like to welcome him back to Canada'
Don't Miss
-
Super Bowl: Brady leads Patriots' historic rally to beat Falcons in OT
-
'Hardest decision,' says Syrian refugee who waited to land in Canada to give birth
-
Man arrested after trailer hitch thrown at First Nations woman, victim's sister says
-
The hits, misses and messages of the Super Bowl commercials
-
Kellie Leitch's immigration policy could damage Conservative Party: Peter MacKay
-
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
-
Could a political outsider win in Canada as Trump did in the U.S?
-
Lady Gaga's high-flying Super Bowl halftime show dazzles
-
Canada loses Davis Cup tie after Shapovalov's outburst
-
Air Canada flight grounded because of damage to wheels prior to takeoff
-
'Time to turn the page': Quebec rallies call for unity after mosque killings
-
Analysis
Trudeau's promise of electoral reform: From 'we can do better' to accusations of betrayal
-
O'Leary shrugs off attacks at Conservative leadership debate
-
Video
Super Bowl halftime shows that changed everything
-
CRTC hearing to tackle costly and hard-to-control cellphone charges