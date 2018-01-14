Vancouver Police address Saturday night shooting LIVE

Air Date: Jan 14, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Vancouver Police address Saturday night shooting LIVE0:00

Police provide more details on a shooting that injured three people in Vancouver Saturday night, including a 15-year-old male bystander.

