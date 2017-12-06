Valérie Plante, Martin Coiteux shed light on future of Montreal's police chief LIVE

Air Date: Dec 06, 2017 3:30 PM ET

Valérie Plante, Martin Coiteux shed light on future of Montreal's police chief LIVE0:00

Montreal Mayor and Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux will talk about the future of the city's police chief, after a damning report by former deputy justice minister Michel Bouchard, recommended Philippe Pichet be relieved of his duties.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for December 05, 2017

The National for December 05, 2017

47:26

Don't Miss