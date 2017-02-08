Update on Phoenix pay system LIVE at 11 am ET

Air Date: Feb 08, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Update on Phoenix pay system LIVE at 11 am ET0:00

Official from Public Services and Procurement Canada gives progress report on the troubled public service pay system

