UPAC speaks following Guy Ouellette's comments LIVE

Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 4:30 PM ET

UPAC speaks following Guy Ouellette's comments LIVE0:00

Quebec's anti-corruption unit is expected to address criticism levelled by MNA Guy Ouellette

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

Mueller's investigation: What do Manafort's charges signal?

Mueller's investigation: What do Manafort's charges signal?

9:43

The Mueller investigation's charges against Paul Manafort signal there may be more indictments to come and that the charges could be used as leverage to get others to reveal what they know

Right Communications

Don't Miss