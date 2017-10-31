UPAC speaks following Guy Ouellette's comments LIVE
Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 4:30 PM ET
Quebec's anti-corruption unit is expected to address criticism levelled by MNA Guy Ouellette
Top News Headlines
- $5.41 per inmate per day: Bad food, small portions fueling prison tensions, federal watchdog finds
- Motorist hits people on bike path near World Trade Center in NYC
- Trump calls former campaign aide at centre of Russia probe 'a liar'
- Netflix halts House of Cards production after harassment allegation against Kevin Spacey
- Inconsistencies cast story of sailors rescued after 5 months at sea into doubt
Must Watch
Mueller's investigation: What do Manafort's charges signal?
9:43
The Mueller investigation's charges against Paul Manafort signal there may be more indictments to come and that the charges could be used as leverage to get others to reveal what they know
-
Posting reviews online: Are you legally protected? | Go Public
When you post a review online about a product or service, are you legally protected? Some consumers who have vented online about their experiences are now facing negative consequences
-
The National for October 30, 2017
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
Don't Miss
-
$5.41 per inmate per day: Bad food, small portions fueling prison tensions, federal watchdog finds
-
Live
Motorist hits people on bike path near World Trade Center in NYC
-
Trump calls former campaign aide at centre of Russia probe 'a liar'
-
STREAMING
Netflix halts House of Cards production after harassment allegation against Kevin Spacey
-
Inconsistencies cast story of sailors rescued after 5 months at sea into doubt
-
New
A guide to names from the Trump campaign in wake of special counsel's 1st charges
-
Updated
Google, Amazon, Netflix mount lobby crusade on Trudeau Liberals
-
Sexual harassment lawsuit against former Ontario premier David Peterson dismissed
-
Live
Facebook, Twitter and Google tell U.S. lawmakers about 'reprehensible' Russian election interference
-
Live Blog
Friends to detail Laura Babcock's final days before disappearance in Day 7 of murder trial
-
Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume
-
Analysis
Israeli settlers are skeptical of plans to build more settlement homes
-
Shopify CEO calls short-seller's claims 'preposterous'
-
Costlier and more dangerous crude by rail set to rise again as oil production swells
-
Opinion
In Canada, the concept of 'tax fairness' is meaningless: Neil Macdonald